Nearly 50 years ago to the day, relive how a farmboy from Beaufort won the Fight of the Century

March 8, 1971.
Boxing fans know the date by heart. And its significance.
The undefeated Muhammad Ali -- the 1960 Olympic gold medalist, the face of boxing, the loudest personality in sports and the man who was stripped of the heavyweight title for refusing to be drafted into the armed services.
The undefeated Joe Frazier -- the new champion and the gold medalist in the 1964 Olympics. Growing up in the Laurel Bay community of Beaufort, Frazier’s farming family frequently watched boxing on their black and white television.
The two undefeated boxers would finally face off to determine the rightful titleholder. And it would be at the world’s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden.
But the fight was bigger than the two men involved. Ali was a symbol of the anti-establishment movement during his exile from boxing while Frazier had been adopted by the conservative, pro-war movement.
It was a fight that captivated America.
In photos and videos, here’s a look back at the fight, the fights that followed and the relationship between the two men.
