Instructor inducted into the USA Martial Arts Hall of Fame

Shihan/Sensei/Sifu Rick McElroy of McElroy’s Martial Arts Academy has been inducted into the USA Martial Arts Hall of Fame, according to a news release.
McElroy also was chosen to be in “Who’s Who in USA Martial Arts 2017.” McElroy was selected by his martial arts peers for these honors.
The academy, which McElroy opened in 1980 on Hilton Head Island, teaches classes on Wednesdays in the arts of Kuniba Ha Shito Ryu Karate do, Kali, JKD, Silat, Wing Chun, Muay Thai, Judo and Ju-Jitsu. Private lessons are available.
On Feb. 25, the academy took 14 students to the Goodwill Karate Tournament in Beaufort. All students earned first, second or third place in their events.
