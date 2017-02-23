Area swimmers take down 5 state records at masters meet

Pete Palmer rewrote two state swimming records, while Lowcountry Masters teammates Barbara Eisele and Susan Korsedal and Sun City Hilton Head's Marian Bastian added their names to the book once each at the South Carolina Masters State Championship this month in North Myrtle Beach.
Palmer won the 200-yard backstroke in a time of 3 minutes, 41.40 seconds to establish a new record in the men's 80-84 age group. He also set a new mark in the 100 individual medley in 1:50.40, giving him 10 of 15 records in the division.
Eisele, who holds 12 records in her age group, lowered the mark in the 50 freestyle for women 85-89. She touched the wall in 59.30 seconds, one of nine event wins for her in Myrtle Beach. Korsedal's 10 event wins in the women 65-70 division included a new record the 500 freestyle of 7:28.60.
Bastian, meantime, took down the women's 60-64 mark in the 400 individual medley by winning in 7:27.86.
Elaine Bartholomew paced the Sun City squad with nine event wins, including a sweep of the four freestyle disciplines and three backstroke events, along with the 50 and 100 breaststroke. Joanne Stewart notched six victories, including the three breaststroke events along with the 50 and 200 freestyle and 200 backstroke.
Sun City's Ted Metsker collected three wins in just his second competitive meet, sweeping the three breaststroke events.
Bob Colyer led the Lowcountry Masters with 10 victories, including the 50, 100 and 200 individual medleys. Jim Carroll collected five victories in his age group.
