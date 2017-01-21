Other Sports

Hilton Head Island Crew is sculling for new rowers

Hilton Head Island Crew has scheduled two information and registration sessions next week for prospects age 13-18 interested in joining the club on the water this spring.

The first session is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Bluffton branch library; the Hilton Head Island branch library is the locale two days later for a 10:30 a.m. presentation.

No rowing experience is necessary, though prospects must pass a swim test before going on the water. Practices are conducted five days a week, with spring workouts to start Jan. 30.

The club draws from high-schoolers in both Hilton Head Island and Bluffton. For more information, go online to HHIcrew.org or call Scott Adcock at 571-488-0022.

