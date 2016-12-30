Why you might have trouble watching Ronda Rousey’s UFC comeback in Beaufort County tonight

Whether you love her or love to hate her, UFC fighter and mixed martial artist Ronda “Rowdy” Rousey is back and gearing to take on Amanda Nunes in tonight’s UFC 207 title fight.
Rousey, who’s been absent from the UFC octagon after a 13-month absence, hopes to reclaim her belt after an upsetting knockout loss against Holly Holm in November 2015.
But if you’re hoping to watch the comeback, you might have to stay in Friday night and pay to watch the fight yourself.
It appears that many local bars and restaurants in Beaufort County are opting out of showing Rousey square off with Nunes.
According to https://bars.ufc.com, Buffalo Wild Wings at 121 Robert Smalls Parkway in Beaufort and Centerfolds Gentlemen’s Club of Hilton Head at 1 Dunnagans Alley on Hilton Head Island are the only confirmed establishments in the area showing the fight.
An employee at Cheap Seats Tavern at 55 Mathews Drive on Hilton Head Island said broadcasting the fight is expensive and that businesses have to pay per TV and how many people the establishment can house. She said the expense might not be the only factor when a restaurant or bar decides not to show the fight, but to show it is costly and many places aren’t certain what kind of turnout they’ll see for the event.
To watch the fight at home, you’ll have to contact your cable provider to order UFC 207 for your TV. For those of you without cable or who would rather stream the fight on a laptop or through the UFC app on a digital device, you’ll have to order pay-per-view through the UFC website. The fight in SD stream costs $49.99 and $59.99 for HD stream.
Pay-per-view on YouTube will cost you $49.99. Preliminary fights begin at 7:30 p.m. and the title card at 10 p.m.
If you own or know of an establishment that is broadcasting the fight, please comment below or email mhogan@islandpacket.com.
