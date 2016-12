Beaufort weightlifter CJ Cummings was surprised by friends and family who came out to greet him upon his arrival at Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport on Saturday, July 2, 2016. Cummings, 16, was returning from the International Weightlifting Federation Junior World Championships in Tbilisi, Georgia, where he broke three youth world records en route to winning gold in the 69 kilogram (152 pounds) weight class.