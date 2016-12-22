Sun City swimmer makes big splash at Florida masters meet

Jim Bedient of the Sun City Swim Club swept all four breaststroke distances in his age group and added three runner-up finishes in other disciplines to bring home plenty of hardware from the Rowdy Gaines Masters Classic held last weekend in Orlando, Fla.
Bedient, competing in the men’s 70-74 division, took home breaststroke victories at 25 meters (19.81 seconds), 50 meters (45.31), 100 meters (1:43.39) and 200 meters (3:51.42).
His meet also included runner-up finishes in the 25-meter freestyle, along with the 25- and 50-meter backstroke. He also was third in the 100 freestyle and fourth in the 50 freestyle; most of his times were improved from two weeks earlier at the state Short Course Meters Championships.
Though Bedient was the only Beaufort County swimmer to compete, he scored enough points that Sun City placed 30th overall among the 50 teams participating. If only men’s events are considered, Bedient powered Sun City to finish 22nd.
The Gaines Classic traditionally is held in October but was postponed when Hurricane Matthew skirted the Atlantic coast.
Comments