Sun City Hilton Head places 2nd at Growler Invitational, sets 3 relay marks

Sun City Hilton Head swimmers broke three state age-group records – all in relays – on the way to a second-place team finish at the Growler Invitational Masters meet in Mount Pleasant.
Pete Gordon anchored two of the record-setting relays, a 65-plus mixed team in the 400-yard medley relay and a men’s quartet in the 800 freestyle relay. Sun City also set a new women’s 55-plus mark in the 800 freestyle relay, along with recording 37 individual victories.
Joanne Stewart, Nana Whalen and Jim Bedient rounded out the mixed medley relay quartet, completing the race in 9 minutes, 9.79 seconds. The trio also dominated their individual events, combining for 18 first-place finishes.
Stewart won eight events in the 75-plus division, including a sweep of all three distances in the backstroke and breaststroke. Bedient picked up six victories, and Whalen captured four wins and three second places in her last meet as a Lowcountry resident.
Gordon won two individual titles, along with two runner-up finishes. He was joined on the 800 freestyle relay by Craig McCall, Chet Richards and Don Sealey, combining to clock a time of 12:52.08.
Marian Bastian, Sheila Jamella, Cynthia Smith and Ginny South combined to rewrite the record in the women’s 800 freestyle relay, touching the wall in 12:30.35.
The Lowcountry Masters also produced record-setters at the meet, led by Susan Korsedal’s new women’s 65-69 marks in the 100 and 200 backstroke and 100 freestyle. Bob Colyer broke men’s 75-79 records in the 100 butterfly and 400 individual medley.
Comments