At River Ridge Academy, running, life tips from an Olympian

It was not a standard Monday morning at River Ridge Academy in Bluffton. At least not for a group of about 20 runners at the school, who were visited bright and early by Nicolas Cuestas. Who's that? One of the top long-distance runners in the world. Cuestas ran the marathon at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro last summer, and plans on doing the same for his native Uruguay in Tokyo in 2020. On Feb. 13, 2017, Cuestas was a guest of River Ridge track and field coach, Enrique Baez.
Josh Mitelman Staff video

Olympics

Hilton Head's Meadow, 24, to tee it up in Rio

Hilton Head Island LPGA golfer Stephanie Meadow is set to represent Ireland at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro this month. The 24-year-old, from Belfast, Northern Ireland, plays out of Berkeley Hall Golf Club in Bluffton. That's where we caught up with her days before she was to head to South America. Should Meadow bring a medal back to South Carolina, "that would definitely be the highlight of my career so far."

Business

Repairs to Hudson's hurricane-damaged docks nearly complete

Hurricane Matthew essentially destroyed the shrimp boat dock and outdoor waterfront dining area at Hudson's Seafood House on the Docks. Rebuilding efforts began at the end of October and are nearly complete. Owner Andrew Carmines said in an interview on Feb. 12, 2017, that the rebuilt dock and dining area should be reopened before the end of the month.

Food & Drink

A Taste of Gullah explained

At the annual A Taste of Gullah festival on Feb. 11, 2017, native Hilton Head Islanders explain (without giving too many secrets away) just what it is that makes Gullah food so good.

Sports Videos