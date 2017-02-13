At River Ridge Academy, running, life tips from an Olympian

It was not a standard Monday morning at River Ridge Academy in Bluffton. At least not for a group of about 20 runners at the school, who were visited bright and early by Nicolas Cuestas. Who's that? One of the top long-distance runners in the world. Cuestas ran the marathon at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro last summer, and plans on doing the same for his native Uruguay in Tokyo in 2020. On Feb. 13, 2017, Cuestas was a guest of River Ridge track and field coach, Enrique Baez.