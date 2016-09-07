Paralympians from Germany, Sweden go Bluffton to Rio

Some of the top paracyclists in Europe, set to compete in the Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro this month, spent a couple weeks in Bluffton before heading to South America. The athletes' coach, Ralf Lindschulten, has connections in the Bluffton-Hilton Head area, and thought the Lowcountry would be a good locale for acclimating to the climate in Rio. One of the paracyclists, Rickard Nilsson of Stockholm, Sweden, who has cerebral palsy, showed us how his custom tricycle works.