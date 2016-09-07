Olympics
Paralympians from Germany, Sweden go Bluffton to Rio
Some of the top paracyclists in Europe, set to compete in the Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro this month, spent a couple weeks in Bluffton before heading to South America. The athletes' coach, Ralf Lindschulten, has connections in the Bluffton-Hilton Head area, and thought the Lowcountry would be a good locale for acclimating to the climate in Rio. One of the paracyclists, Rickard Nilsson of Stockholm, Sweden, who has cerebral palsy, showed us how his custom tricycle works.Josh Mitelman The Island Packet & The Beaufort Gazette