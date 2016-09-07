Paralympians from Germany, Sweden go Bluffton to Rio

Some of the top paracyclists in Europe, set to compete in the Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro this month, spent a couple weeks in Bluffton before heading to South America. The athletes' coach, Ralf Lindschulten, has connections in the Bluffton-Hilton Head area, and thought the Lowcountry would be a good locale for acclimating to the climate in Rio. One of the paracyclists, Rickard Nilsson of Stockholm, Sweden, who has cerebral palsy, showed us how his custom tricycle works.
Josh Mitelman The Island Packet & The Beaufort Gazette

Hilton Head's Meadow, 24, to tee it up in Rio

Hilton Head Island LPGA golfer Stephanie Meadow is set to represent Ireland at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro this month. The 24-year-old, from Belfast, Northern Ireland, plays out of Berkeley Hall Golf Club in Bluffton. That's where we caught up with her days before she was to head to South America. Should Meadow bring a medal back to South Carolina, "that would definitely be the highlight of my career so far."

The art of latte art

In Biloxi, Miss., longtime Mockingbird Cafe barista Laura Hurt demonstrates how to make latte art, which is a manipulation of the steamed milk to create pictures on the top of a latte.

Bluffton retired SEAL, paraplegic, summits Kilimanjaro

Bluffton resident Carlos Moleda, a world-renowned athlete and a paraplegic, reached the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro - the tallest mountain in Africa - on Sept. 1, 2016. A member of Moleda's team shot video of the retired Navy SEAL as Moledo and his group neared the peak — 19,341 feet above sea level. Moleda, 53, was paralyzed by gunshot wounds in Panama in 1989 during America's invasion of the country to overthrow its former dictator, Manuel Noriega.

Boundary Street, lately

Sights and sounds from the Boundary Street project in Beaufort on September 6, 2016. The $30 million road redevelopment project is expected to be completed in early 2018.

