NHL player who grew up on Hilton Head will sit out Friday's playoff game. Here's why

When the Nashville Predators take the ice Friday night against the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup playoffs, forward Ryan Hartman won't be in on the action.

Hartman, 23, who was born on Hilton Head, was suspended for Game 5 for an illegal check to the head of Carl Soderberg.





The Preds lead their first-round best-of-seven series 3-1 and can clinch Friday night at home.

The NHL's Department of Player Safety issued the suspension Thursday after a hearing.

In the third period of Game 3 on Wednesday, Soderberg had just passed the puck to a teammate when Hartman hit him in the head "with substantial force," the panel said in its ruling.

Hartman has been fined once in his 162-game NHL career. This is his first suspension, according to NHL.com.

Hartman appeared in all four of the Predators' Round One games against the Avalanche so far, recording the game-winning goal in Game 2.

"It's playoffs," Predators captain Roman Josi told the Nashville Tennessean. "It's a physical game out there. Both teams are trying to play hard."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.