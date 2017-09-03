David Moore: Sex, drugs and abortion: How Ezekiel Elliott's own defense might make him look worse

1:46 Here’s what meteorologists were saying about Hurricane Irma on Friday Pause

0:51 This is how a Parris Island Drill Instructor saved a recruit's life

0:44 Hilton Head pub offers gourmet sandwiches and amazing patio

0:33 Tip line created for other victims of sexual abuse by former Savannah priest

1:18 Jourdan Rodrigue: Which Panthers defenders stood out in joint practice with Titans?

3:49 Former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson talks NFL preseason debut

1:47 Damiere Byrd explains why he has been impressing at Panthers training camp

1:26 Matt Kalil talks about finally being able to play football with his older brother Ryan Kalil

1:07 Coach Rivera talks about upcoming pre-season game