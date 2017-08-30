Paul Zeise: Bill Nunn is a glaring omission from the Steelers Hall of Honor

There are plenty of people responsible for the Steelers dynasty of the 1970s, and most were honored Tuesday when the Steelers unveiled their inaugural class for their Hall of Honor.
There was one glaring omission, though, and it's amazing considering just how important he was to the Steelers' success. Bill Nunn should have been in this class, and frankly, it shouldn't have even been up for debate. He is as significant to the Steelers' history as just about anyone not named Rooney or Noll.
Without him, the Steelers probably wouldn't have been able to honor John Stallworth, L.C. Greenwood, Mel Blount and Donnie Shell in this first class. All four were given Hall of Honor status, but the man most responsible for them becoming Steelers was left out.
Nunn was born in Homewood, went to Westinghouse High School and began as a sports reporter for the Pittsburgh Courier. In that role, he was a key contributor to the Black College All-American Team, as well as the Black College Top Ten. He had become increasingly frustrated that more of the players he identified as Black College All-Americans were not being drafted.
He shared his concerns with Art and Dan Rooney, and they hired him as a part-time scout in 1967. He was able to use his relationships with coaches from small black colleges to help identify players for the Steelers at a time those schools weren't scouted nearly as much. He became a full-time scout in 1969 and was hired as an assistant by Chuck Noll as well.
It was from those ranks that the Steelers found players like Greenwood (Arkansas AM&N), Blount (Southern), Frank Lewis (Grambling), Dwight White (East Texas State), Joe Gilliam (Tennessee State), Ernie Holmes (Texas Southern) Stallworth (Alabama A&M) and Shell (South Carolina State).
Nunn, who died in 2014 at the age of 89, worked for the Steelers into his 80s as a part-time scout and has six Super Bowl rings. I'm not sure how many people within the organization can claim all six Super Bowl rings, but I'm thinking the list isn't very big.
By the criteria laid out, Nunn is eligible for the Hall of Honor. He was clearly a "contributor," and that doesn't do justice to just how important he was to the Steelers' success. Without Nunn, the Steelers wouldn't have gotten some of their best African-American players in the 1970s – and without those players, there probably aren't four Super Bowls.
Nunn's importance opening up Historically Black Colleges and Universities to the NFL has been recognized numerous times in the past by the Steelers. He was also inducted into the Black College Hall of Fame's initial class, even though he never played or coached at any of those schools.
Leaving Nunn out is a terrible omission that really doesn't make any sense. Nunn is well-respected, and his legacy is well-known among anyone who has any idea about Steelers history. There were 27 men honored Tuesday by the Steelers, all more than worthy. There should been 28, though, because there is no Steelers dynasty without Bill Nunn.
