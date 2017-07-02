USC football great Max Runager dies

One of the best punters in South Carolina football history has died.
Max Runager, 61, died Friday.
He was found Friday afternoon in his car in a parking lot at Edisto Memorial Gardens, The (Orangeburg) Times & Democrat reported, but no foul play is suspected.
Runager, an Orangeburg-Wilkinson High graduate, was a three-year starter for the Gamecocks and team captain in 1978, starring for coach Jim Carlen’s teams of the late 1970s. He is tied for fourth in school history with a career punting average of 41.1 yards.
He was a 2007 inductee into the S.C. Athletic Hall of Fame, a 2013 inductee into the USC Athletic Hall of Fame and an SEC Football Legends pick, also in 2013.
Runager was an eighth round selection by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 1979 NFL draft. He spent 11 years in the NFL with the Eagles, 49ers and Browns and he punted for two Super Bowl teams, the 1980 Eagles and the 1984 49ers.
He still holds the single-game punting average USC record at 47 yards per punt in a game vs. Ole Miss on Oct. 21, 1978.
According to USC, funeral services will be announced at a later date by Dukes Harley Funeral Home in Orangebur.
He is survived by his parents, Geb and Nancy Runager, and his three sons, Kolby, Kramer, and Tyler. He is also survived by three brothers and one sister, Mike, Pat, Clark, and Jane.
“He had tremendous pride in being a native of Orangeburg, which is where he had lived for the past couple of years,” WLTX’s Reggie Anderson wrote Sunday.
Sad to hear of the passing of former USC/NFL punter Max Runager at age 61. Max was an Orangeburg-Wilkinson grad who played in 2 Super Bowls. pic.twitter.com/NUuvJQVXU3— Reggie Anderson (@ReggieWLTX) July 2, 2017
Hard to believe my old friend Max Runager is gone. Condolences to his family— Teddy Heffner (@theTeddyHeffner) July 2, 2017
Comments