Jadeveon Clowney declares himself a ‘big fan’ of Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson was drafted Houston on Thursday and will be reunited with Clemson teammate and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
He’ll also be a teammate on the Texans with former South Carolina standouts Jadeveon Clowney and Johnathan Joseph.
Sounds like that will be OK with Clowney:
@DeshaunWatson4 I am now A very big fan of yours.✊✊ #HoustonTexans #NFLDraft— jadeveon clowney 7 (@clownejd) April 28, 2017
.H-Town, let's welcome @DeshaunWatson4 to town!— jadeveon clowney 7 (@clownejd) April 28, 2017
Watson and Clowney famously (and accurately) predicted they would never lose to their in-state rivals, but the two never faced each other in college. Clowney wrapped up his USC career in 2013 and became the No. 1 overall pick by the Texans in the 2014 draft. Watson took over as Clemson’s quarterback in 2014.
Comments