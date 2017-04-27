Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) will be teammates with Deshaun Watson.
Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) will be teammates with Deshaun Watson. Jerome Miron USA TODAY Sports

Jadeveon Clowney declares himself a ‘big fan’ of Deshaun Watson

Posted by Dwayne McLemore

April 27, 2017 9:58 PM

Deshaun Watson was drafted Houston on Thursday and will be reunited with Clemson teammate and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

He’ll also be a teammate on the Texans with former South Carolina standouts Jadeveon Clowney and Johnathan Joseph.

Sounds like that will be OK with Clowney:

Watson and Clowney famously (and accurately) predicted they would never lose to their in-state rivals, but the two never faced each other in college. Clowney wrapped up his USC career in 2013 and became the No. 1 overall pick by the Texans in the 2014 draft. Watson took over as Clemson’s quarterback in 2014.

