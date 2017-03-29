Top 10 free agent signings from the NFL offseason

Carolina Panthers cornerback Captain Munnerlyn Munnerlyn says he feels confident he can get along with receiver Devin Funchess, who Munnerlyn criticized in 2016, now that they are teammates rather than rivals.
Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach and former Miami Dolphins linebacker Joey Porter plead guilty to a disorderly conduct citation after surveillance video from his dispute with a bar bouncer and a police officer was released.
A 30-second ad during Super Bowl 51 on Fox costs approximately $5 million. And some memorable brands are opting out of the big game. Relive some of the greatest commercials and learn who will be missing from one of the biggest TV nights in America.
Cab driver Sam Snow picked up three passengers on their way to the Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2017. During their conversation, the passengers asked the driver, a Steelers fan, who he thinks is the greatest quarterback of all time. Watch Snow's reaction when he discovers who is sitting in the back seat of his car.
The Atlanta Falcons played their final game in the Georgia Dome against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship. The Island Packet reporter Madison Hogan was at the game and captured these moments.