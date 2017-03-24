The 8 spots in 2017 draft Panthers got for Kony Ealy? ‘Gold,’ Dave Gettleman says

Carolina Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman says he was willing to give up defensive end Kony Ealy for draft currency – in this case eight spots in next month’s draft.
Carolina dealt the disappointing Ealy and a third-round pick (72nd overall) to New England two weeks ago for the Patriots’ second-round selection (64th).
Ealy was the Panthers’ second-round pick in 2014, but his inconsistency and at-times stubborn stance to coaching convinced Gettleman to cut ties with him.
But Gettleman didn’t slam Ealy on Friday when he was asked what went into the decision to send Ealy to New England.
“It’s a heavy draft and it was an opportunity for us to move up. To you guys, eight spots doesn’t seem like much. But to me it’s gold,” Gettleman said.
Gettleman, a Boston native, then described how the Red Sox have dealt prospects in trades over the years.
“You’ve got to give up something to get something. You’re not fooling anybody anymore. There’s too much film available,” he said. “We just wanted to move up and get another second-round pick. I think it gives us more flexibility.”
