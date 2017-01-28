Want to see the Super Bowl in person? Hope you’re OK with $1,400 a night at the Holiday Inn

Is attending the Super Bowl on your bucket list? Time to start saving.
The most-viewed television event of the year returns Sunday, Feb. 5 as the Atlanta Falcons face off against the New England Patriots. And while roughly 100 million fans will tune in from home, some more interested in the commercials than the game, others will make the trek - no, pilgrimage - to Houston, Texas’ NRG Stadium.
And it won’t be a cheap trip.
The tickets alone will cost you an average of $4,744 a pop, with the priciest just shy of $75,000. Those figures are from CBS Sports. And don’t expect to see many vacancies in the 72,000-seat stadium.
Plan to sleep somewhere other than your car? Houston hotels, eagerly awaiting the influx of football fans, have increased their rates for the big day. A room at the Holiday Inn? That’ll run you $1,400, according to Kayak.com. The Howard Johnson is a much more economic $400 a night.
Here’s a look at how the game’s viewership, attendance and ticket prices have changed over the years.
