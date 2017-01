An overflow crowd at Clemson Memorial Stadium stormed the field late Saturday night following the Tigers' 42-36 win over No. 3 Louisville. Clemson improved to 5-0 and took the Cardinals' spot in the new Associated Press college football rankings. (Louisville dropped to 7th.) Next up for Dabo Swinney's crew: at Boston College Friday night, Oct. 7. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.