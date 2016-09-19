Football

September 19, 2016 4:03 PM

Gamecocks in the NFL: Beaufort’s Taylor has monster day

By David Cloninger

dcloninger@thestate.com

Devin Taylor, DE, Detroit

The former Beaufort High School standout had seven tackles, 1.5 sacks and a safety in a 16-15 loss to Tennessee. Has 13 tackles, 1.5 sacks and one safety for the season. Taylor was a defensive bright spot on a day in which the Lions’ other defensive end, Ziggy Ansah, was lost to injury.

Jerell Adams, TE, New York Giants

Did not play in a 16-13 win over New Orleans. Has no statistics for the season.

Antonio Allen, S, New York Jets

Had one tackle in a 37-31 win over Buffalo. Has one tackle for the season.

Damiere Byrd, WR, Carolina

Inactive for a 46-27 win over San Francisco. Has not played this season.

A.J. Cann, OL, Jacksonville

Started a 38-14 loss to San Diego. Has started two games for the season.

Jadeveon Clowney, LB, Houston

Had three tackles and defended a pass in a 19-12 win over Kansas City. Has seven tackles, one sack and one defended pass for the season.

Jared Cook, TE, Green Bay

Had four catches for 31 yards in a 17-14 loss to Minnesota. Has five catches for 38 yards for the season.

Pharoh Cooper, WR, Los Angeles

Inactive for a 9-3 win over Seattle. Has not played this season.

Chris Culliver, CB, Miami

On reserve physically unable to perform list while rehabbing from a knee injury last year.

Mike Davis, RB, San Francisco

Had one catch for 10 yards in a 46-27 loss to Carolina. Has three carries for 1 yard and one catch for 10 yards for the season.

Patrick DiMarco, FB, Atlanta

Played but had no statistics in a 35-28 win over Oakland. Has one catch for 8 yards for the season.

Bruce Ellington, WR/KR, San Francisco

On injured reserve. Will not play this season after tearing a hamstring in the preseason.

Stephon Gilmore, CB, Buffalo

Had six tackles in a 37-31 loss to the New York Jets. Has 11 tackles and one defended pass for the season.

Melvin Ingram, LB, San Diego

Had three tackles, two sacks and forced a fumble in a 38-14 win over Jacksonville. Has five tackles, one sack and one forced fumble for the season.

Alshon Jeffery, WR, Chicago

The Bears were at Philadelphia late Monday. Has four catches for 105 yards for the season.

Isaiah Johnson, S, Tampa Bay

On practice squad.

T.J. Johnson, OL, Cincinnati

Played in a 24-16 loss to Pittsburgh. Has played in two games for the season.

Johnathan Joseph, CB, Houston

Had five tackles and defended two passes in a 19-12 win over Kansas City. Has nine tackles and three defended passes for the season.

Captain Munnerlyn, CB, Minnesota

Had five tackles and defended a pass in a 17-14 win over Green Bay. Has five tackles and one defended pass for the season.

Ronald Patrick, OL

Released by Tennessee’s practice squad last week.

Kelcy Quarles, DT, Indianapolis

On practice squad.

Corey Robinson, OL, Detroit

Played in a 16-15 loss to Tennessee. Has played in two games for the season.

Connor Shaw, QB, Chicago

On injured reserve. Will not play this season after breaking a leg in the preseason.

Brandon Shell, OL, New York Jets

Inactive for a 37-31 win over Buffalo. Has not played this season.

Darian Stewart, S, Denver

Had one tackle in a 34-20 win over Indianapolis. Has six tackles for the season.

Ryan Succop, PK, Tennessee

Was 1-for-2 on field goals, 1-for-1 on PATs and had an average of 65.8 yards on four kickoffs in a 16-15 win over Detroit. Is 2-for-3 on field goals, 2-for-2 on PATs and has an average of 58.5 yards on eight kickoffs for the season.

D.J. Swearinger, S, Arizona

Had one interception and defended a pass in a 40-7 win over Tampa Bay. Has one tackle, one interception and one defended pass for the season.

Follow on Twitter at @DCTheState

Related content

Football

Comments

Videos

Cam Newton is moving on

View more video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos