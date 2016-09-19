Gamecocks in the NFL: Beaufort’s Taylor has monster day

Devin Taylor, DE, Detroit
The former Beaufort High School standout had seven tackles, 1.5 sacks and a safety in a 16-15 loss to Tennessee. Has 13 tackles, 1.5 sacks and one safety for the season. Taylor was a defensive bright spot on a day in which the Lions’ other defensive end, Ziggy Ansah, was lost to injury.
Jerell Adams, TE, New York Giants
Did not play in a 16-13 win over New Orleans. Has no statistics for the season.
Antonio Allen, S, New York Jets
Had one tackle in a 37-31 win over Buffalo. Has one tackle for the season.
Damiere Byrd, WR, Carolina
Inactive for a 46-27 win over San Francisco. Has not played this season.
A.J. Cann, OL, Jacksonville
Started a 38-14 loss to San Diego. Has started two games for the season.
Jadeveon Clowney, LB, Houston
Had three tackles and defended a pass in a 19-12 win over Kansas City. Has seven tackles, one sack and one defended pass for the season.
Jared Cook, TE, Green Bay
Had four catches for 31 yards in a 17-14 loss to Minnesota. Has five catches for 38 yards for the season.
Pharoh Cooper, WR, Los Angeles
Inactive for a 9-3 win over Seattle. Has not played this season.
Chris Culliver, CB, Miami
On reserve physically unable to perform list while rehabbing from a knee injury last year.
Mike Davis, RB, San Francisco
Had one catch for 10 yards in a 46-27 loss to Carolina. Has three carries for 1 yard and one catch for 10 yards for the season.
Patrick DiMarco, FB, Atlanta
Played but had no statistics in a 35-28 win over Oakland. Has one catch for 8 yards for the season.
Bruce Ellington, WR/KR, San Francisco
On injured reserve. Will not play this season after tearing a hamstring in the preseason.
Stephon Gilmore, CB, Buffalo
Had six tackles in a 37-31 loss to the New York Jets. Has 11 tackles and one defended pass for the season.
Melvin Ingram, LB, San Diego
Had three tackles, two sacks and forced a fumble in a 38-14 win over Jacksonville. Has five tackles, one sack and one forced fumble for the season.
Alshon Jeffery, WR, Chicago
The Bears were at Philadelphia late Monday. Has four catches for 105 yards for the season.
Isaiah Johnson, S, Tampa Bay
On practice squad.
T.J. Johnson, OL, Cincinnati
Played in a 24-16 loss to Pittsburgh. Has played in two games for the season.
Johnathan Joseph, CB, Houston
Had five tackles and defended two passes in a 19-12 win over Kansas City. Has nine tackles and three defended passes for the season.
Captain Munnerlyn, CB, Minnesota
Had five tackles and defended a pass in a 17-14 win over Green Bay. Has five tackles and one defended pass for the season.
Ronald Patrick, OL
Released by Tennessee’s practice squad last week.
Kelcy Quarles, DT, Indianapolis
On practice squad.
Corey Robinson, OL, Detroit
Played in a 16-15 loss to Tennessee. Has played in two games for the season.
Connor Shaw, QB, Chicago
On injured reserve. Will not play this season after breaking a leg in the preseason.
Brandon Shell, OL, New York Jets
Inactive for a 37-31 win over Buffalo. Has not played this season.
Darian Stewart, S, Denver
Had one tackle in a 34-20 win over Indianapolis. Has six tackles for the season.
Ryan Succop, PK, Tennessee
Was 1-for-2 on field goals, 1-for-1 on PATs and had an average of 65.8 yards on four kickoffs in a 16-15 win over Detroit. Is 2-for-3 on field goals, 2-for-2 on PATs and has an average of 58.5 yards on eight kickoffs for the season.
D.J. Swearinger, S, Arizona
Had one interception and defended a pass in a 40-7 win over Tampa Bay. Has one tackle, one interception and one defended pass for the season.
