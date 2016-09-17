Dave Hyde: Adam Gase brings a pro's standard to a team needing that

Nick Saban screamed at Zach Thomas in practice to the point the veteran linebacker challenged him to a fight. Bill Parcells sneered at Jason Taylor the first time they met, saying only, "You got anything left?"
Joe Philbin tidied up lockers, traded cornerback Vontae Davis rather than coach up immature talent, released linebacker Karlos Dansby for disagreeing with him and didn't talk with restless receiver Mike Wallace at all.
Every new Dolphins regime for the last decade has brought ideas, big and small, to change a losing culture. But for the first time in years, in these first days of Adam Gase, it's easy to nod along with them.
Everything makes sense. It all fits. It doesn't mean the roster talent is there. It certainly doesn't mean his team is where he wants it. But look at the recent chain of varied decisions that show Gase has a handle on much more than X's and O's.
He called out second-year receiver DeVante Parker to be a better pro when hamstring issues reoccurred. He left running back Jay Ajai at home for his immature reaction to not being the starting running back.
He preached being aggressive since taking the job, told players and media he'll coach that way, and then on his first test - fourth-and-inches at the Seattle 15-yard line - he passed on a field goal. He backed up his words. He went for it. And failed.
Gase also told reporters after the opener that quarterback Ryan Tannehill wanted to adjust their struggling offense in mid-Seattle game. The coach held out. Finally, on the final drive they changed to what appeared more mid-range and deeper pass routes.
An 86-yard touchdown drive resulted, in which Tannehill was 4 of 4 on third-down conversions.
"Next time he says something, I'm going with it because he had a good feel for what's going on," Gase said. "He was telling me the right information. I just have to go with it. That's the kind of relationship you develop as you play games."
Collectively, these decisions are a fresh breeze blowing through this franchise. They show how Gase is, at the very least, the anti-Philbin. He communicates. He doesn't let small issues become bigger ones. He knows confrontation is a healthy tool.
The dealings with Parker and Ajayi, both second-year players, are telling. Parker should be a star. He is the lone home-run hitter on this offense. He injured his hamstring, in part, the Dolphins feel, because he wasn't eating properly.
Gase wasn't harsh in his comments, coming off more like a father asking his son to take better care of the family car. But by calling him out he also put him on notice that his immaturity is costing this team.
"Everything he said publicly he told me privately," Parker said. "It was good. He's showing he cares. He's telling me what I need to do to be better. I love it."
Ajayi? Different story. He evidently felt entitled to start despite having done little. When he acted out in some fashion, Gase left him home and, essentially, told him to grow up.
Ajayi is still down the depth chart. When asked about his past week on Friday, he answered a dozen questions by saying only, "My focus right now is just helping the team win in New England."
Whether he grows up is on him. But there's no need to translate what Gase is saying. That, in itself, is a big change. Philbin and offensive coordinator Bill Lazor insisted, for instance, Tannehill had the ability to audible the past two years. Players said that wasn't true.
It was the oddest of times, a coach and team split on what the truth was. Gase says what he thinks. He says he'll be aggressive coaching? That's how you want your coach. He volunteered how he'll listen to Tannehill more? That gives Tannehill ownership.
It's early. It's no time for anointing. But for the first time in years the question with the Dolphins isn't if the coach knows what he's doing. It's where it should be: Is Tannehill talented enough? Is this roster good enough?
