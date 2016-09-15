An ode to Devin Taylor’s eclectic wardrobe (yes, he wears Speedos)

The NFL season is here, and that means Monday Night Football parties, fantasy-league wheeling and dealing, and —this is the best part — more photos of former Beaufort High School standout Devin Taylor’s eclectic wardrobe.
Any Beaufortonian who has seen the Detroit Lions’ defensive end passing a summer afternoon on the Beaufort River sandbar in nothing but a Speedo can attest that there is no fashion off-season for Taylor.
Taylor, who graduated from Beaufort High in 2008, played for the Gamecocks from 2008 to 2013. He was selected by the Lions in the 2013 NFL Draft, and his clothes made him a trending topic on social media even before he was voted the team’s most improved player last season.
As we look forward to more of Taylor’s fashion statements, let’s look back at some of his most eye-catching outfits.
