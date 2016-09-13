Locals give thumbs up, thumbs down on NFL 9/11 national anthem protest

A number of NFL players joined members of the Miami Dolphins in a silent protest during the playing of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ on the opening Sunday of the season.
The protest follows San Francisco’s Colin Kaepernick doing the same citing, “I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color. To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”
Our readers on Facebook were quick to give their opinions, both in favor and against the protest.
