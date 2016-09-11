What's an NFL fan to do in St. Louis?

Dado Ceric would get so excited the night before games it was tough to sleep.
"I couldn't wait to wake up the following morning, because I would be doing one of my favorite things in life: watch the St. Louis Rams play football," said Ceric, 35, who works for a pharmaceutical company. "If my wife and kids were going apple-picking at Eckert's farm, I would stay home to watch the Rams."
Craig Nowotny, an executive recruiter from Clarkson Valley, attended church wearing his Rams gear - time was of the essence after all - then headed down to the Dome early.
The pregame tailgate was half the fun for Mark "Bull" Berry, an auditor from Hillsboro, Ill.
"It was a time of camaraderie, sharing food and stories, and having the anticipation that maybe this would be the year the Rams would finally turn it around," Berry said. "For me the games were fun, but spending time with lifelong friends is what I will miss most."
There's nothing quite like the connection, the passion, that fans feel for their hometown team and all the shared experiences and bonding that come with it. But for Rams fans in St. Louis, their love affair with their team was a 21-year marriage that ended in a tumultuous divorce. It's not something you get over in a few months.
Now, the games are here again. The 2016 season is upon us with a full slate of games Sunday and the now-Los Angeles Rams opening Monday night in San Francisco. For the first time since 1994, an NFL season won't include a team in St. Louis.
With that in mind, the Post-Dispatch contacted dozens of St. Louis Rams fans, with two basic questions:
1.) How are you coping?
2.) What will you do on Sundays?
Eight months after the NFL relocation vote that sent owner Stan Kroenke's Rams to Los Angeles, Todd Collins of Maryland Heights says he remains stunned. "No way to sugarcoat it," Collins said. "I still can't get over it."
Barbara Kemery, an attorney from University City, described herself as a casual Rams fan but remains angry about the team's departure - as much for how it happened as the deed itself.
"I think it would have been easier if they had just said at the beginning that they had decided to build a palace in Los Angeles and to move the team and to make more money," Kemery said. "We would still be angry, but at least we would have known exactly what was going to happen.
"Now, we know that Kroenke was lying, and (Rams executive Kevin) Demoff was lying, and the league was lying, and they're all just a bunch of liars."
Without the Rams in St. Louis, Kemery plans to get outside as much as possible, riding her bicycle or cleaning her car. When the weather turns bad, she may watch some NFL on television. She still finds herself peeking at the Rams' website and social media from time to time.
Old habits can be hard to shake, and St. Louis Rams fans are all over the map when it comes to how they will spend their Sundays.
Some say they're done with the team and done with the NFL entirely. If that holds true, home improvement projects could be at an all-time high. There may not be an unraked leaf in the metro area this fall.
"If I happen to see a TV with any NFL game or show, I will leave immediately," said Brian Clarke of Kirkwood. "I won't listen to any radio show that has anything to do with the NFL. I will try as hard as I can to avoid supporting the NFL in any way.
"I am loyal to my city and I believe in the people who live here. The NFL willfully trashed St. Louis' business community, its citizens, and attempted to influence national opinion against the city on many important levels."
Joseph Kemp, an original PSL holder who works as a home loan consultant in Manchester, is also done with the NFL. He's taking up the electric guitar.
"Not watching the NFL will free up at least six hours a week, so I should be able to become a proficient guitar player," Kemp said.
Larry Flesburg, of Davenport, Iowa, regularly attended several Rams games here each season. Money once used for tickets, travel, lodging and concessions is now put to other uses.
Flesburg is a mental health therapist. His professional services might be helpful for disenfranchised Rams fans, such as:
_Dave Simeral of south St. Louis County, who says without the Rams he's been acting like "a spurned lover trying to save face by acting as if I don't care."
He's trying to bring himself to, uh, date another team - the Denver Broncos and Tennessee Titans have caught his eye. But he's not there yet. In the meantime, he'll spend Sundays watching his daughter play CYC and select soccer.
_Terry and Dina Burch of Granite City, who are sorting through a lot of emotions right now.
"Probably most focused around anger - my wife, Dina, especially," Terry said.
When the Rams' relocation was approved in January, Dina packed up every reminder of the Rams in the house - jerseys, towels, trinkets - with the intention of throwing them away. They haven't found their way to the curb just yet. Terry even talked her into one recent concession, digging out his Ricky Proehl jersey to wear to the Legends of the Dome charity game July 23.
_John Fitz, a doctor from Farmington, who says he still spends sleepless nights thinking about the Rams' departure. "I will always be in mourning," Fitz said.
He's an original PSL holder who had multiple tickets and multiple club seats. He estimates he spent half a million dollars following the Rams over their 21 seasons in St. Louis and providing tickets for his employees.
Therapy for Oakville Elks Lodge 2726 comes in the form of a "St. Louis Rams Turn or Burn" event scheduled for Saturday night. Attendees had the option of burning their Rams paraphernalia, or donating it to armed services veterans in Los Angeles. (Which begs the question: Would Dina Burch turn or burn?)
As he planned for the event during the week, past Exalted Ruler Bob Eckelkamp said he was expecting 300 people, with more burning than turning on their minds. "This is going to be a pretty good fire," he said.
Joe Volz of St. Peters is the kind of fan who could never bring himself to turn.
"Now that St. Louis doesn't have a team, I asked myself: 'Of the 32 teams in the NFL, who do I like the most?' " Volz said.
His answer? "It was still the Rams," Volz said. "Watching the Rams with friends and family is what makes me happy. Stan can't take that from me."
Others have tried but find they just can't stay away.
After years of what he called the "Silent Stan" routine in St. Louis, Chesterfield's Blake Moyer grew frustrated with each report during the offseason of Kroenke promoting the team in Los Angeles. Moyer, an IT professional from Chesterfield, steadfastly refused to watch any of HBO's "Hard Knocks" cable TV series, which chronicled the Rams' first training camp in California since 1994.
Despite all that, when the Rams' exhibition games started, Moyer found himself ... watching.
"I was fairly shocked at how much I still care about the team and want to see them do well," he said. "Based on how interested I was in the preseason games, I can only assume I won't be able to avoid them in the regular season."
There's also a segment of fans who are adopting other NFL teams full time, particularly the four teams closest to St. Louis: the Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans.
Count Fenton's Joe Marshall in that camp. In seasons past, his game week routine included menu planning for game day, with lasagna the Week 1 tradition. He'd then decide which of his eight Rams shirts to wear at kickoff. He'll probably still be eating lasagna, but this Sunday he'll be wearing Kansas City red.
"I've always pulled for the Chiefs from afar, so now I'll just focus completely on them," Marshall said.
Meanwhile, a group of former St. Louis Rams fans has adopted the Titans. You can find some of them on Twitter (at)STLtitansblog and (at)StLouisTitans. Palmer Alexander III, former sportswriter for the St. Louis American and current director of operations for the NTheZone podcast, is organizing a bus trip to the Colts-Titans game Oct. 23 in Nashville.
While many fans need an attachment to a single team, some don't. They will follow the NFL for fantasy league reasons, or simply pick and choose from each week's marquee matchups.
Clarkson Valley's Nowotny, a former PSL holder, has purchased Direct TV's NFL package and will become a Sunday coach potato, picking and choosing from the week's best matchups.
Still others will get their football fix following the college game on Saturdays. Count Frank Janoski of Webster Groves among them. As for Sundays? The attorney and retired Army officer plans to play golf, rake leaves, visit Missouri wineries, or just watch a movie.
"The NFL made a business decision, and so will I," he said.
After years as die-hard Rams fans, the business decision for Lonny and Brenda Ludwig of Waterloo is to follow coach Lovie Smith and the University of Illinois. Two of their daughters graduated from the school.
When it comes to the NFL, Lonny said, "I may watch part of a good game, and I may even watch part of a Rams game if I think they'll be embarrassed by their opponent."
As for the distraught Dado Ceric, the pharmaceutical company worker, he's turning his attention to soccer.
"I grew up around soccer, and I have gone back to that beautiful game," he said. "I will follow the English Premier League, Champions League, and my childhood team Lazio (of Italy's Serie A)."
He may even have a Major League Soccer team in St. Louis to root for in the near future. But for now, if his wife invites him to go apple-picking on Sunday ...
"I will be apple-picking," he said.
