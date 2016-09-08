Panthers vs. Broncos: 5 bold predictions

Charlotte Observer reporter Joseph Person makes five bold predictions about the Carolina Panthers' 2016 season opener at Denver.
Mike Persinger The Charlotte Observer

Family

Cam Newton helps kids take their dreams to the extreme

'All In with Cam Newton' is a 20-episode series on Nickelodeon, hosted by the Carolina Panthers quarterback. The show pairs kids with unique mentors who lend their expertise in a variety of fields, like gymnastics, animation, basketball and even local city government.

Football

What is a concussion?

Learn exactly what a concussion is and why it is so important to allow your brain to fully recover. Traumatic brain injuries contribute to "a substantial number of deaths and cases of permanent disability" each year, according to the CDC. In 2010, 2.5 million TBIs occurred either as an isolated injury or along with other injuries.

Football

Audio: Johnny Manziel 911 call

A neighbor of Colleen Crowley, Johnny Manziel's ex-girlfriend, at the Berkeley Luxury Apartments near Texas Christian University called Fort Worth police Jan. 30 to report that Crowley had been assaulted.

Sports Videos