Brawl breaks out at Savannah youth basketball game after spectators argue with referee

A brawl broke out during a Savannah youth basketball tournament on Sunday after a woman took issue with a referee's call.
The referee was allegedly threatened, pushed to the ground and punched during the game between the AAU teams Elite Lady Warriors from Savannah and the GLA Shockers from Eatonton, Georgia.
The teams were playing at the Jenkins Athletic Club on Waters Avenue as part of the D1Spects Super Regional.
Video posted on Facebook by Lovely Brown shows the referee gesturing and apparently telling a woman to leave the court after a foul was called.
There is a scuffle, and other adults can be seen on the video running onto the court before the referee falls to the floor.
Another video from Jermane Bennett shows one of the youth basketball players trying to separate the woman and the referee as the dispute starts.
That video, taken from a different angle, also shows a man throwing punches after the referee falls.
The referee, identified by WTOC as Marcus Fowles, filed a police report alleging simple assault against three suspects.
"I've refereed the City of Savannah leagues in places where the fans weren't as kind, but they never got this far. Never got this far,” Fowles told the television station.
A post on the GLA Shockers' Facebook page Tuesday offered an apology to players, fans and supporters of the team.
"The behavior exhibited is in no way a reflection of the values that our organization wishes to instill in the youth we lead. Shockers is a newly developed amateur athletic organization but our staff has years of experience in this arena therefore making our recent behavior inexcusable. We failed in allowing ourselves to be positive representations for all youth present at this event. ... Our staff has met following this incident and agreed entirely that such negative exposure will not happen again."
