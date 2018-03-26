USC's repeat dreams, A'ja Wilson's historic career over as UConn routs Gamecocks

With 2:35 left in the first quarter of the Elite Eight on Monday night, UConn's Katie Lou Samuelson stepped behind a screen and drained a 3-pointer as South Carolina's Mikiah Herbert Harrigan crashed into her, lunging for the ball, resulting in a foul and four-point play.

It was that kind of night for USC (29-7), which never led against the top-seeded Huskies and simply had no answer on defense for one of the most prolific shooting performances in recent NCAA tournament memory.

"UConn makes you pay," coach Dawn Staley said. "You've got to pick your poison. If you dig in too much to help in the paint, they are going to kill you on the outside. If you over play on the outside, you know, they are going to backdoor you for wide-open layups."





With the 94-65 victory, Connecticut advanced to its 11th straight Final Four, extending its own NCAA record. With the defeat, the largest of the season for USC, the Gamecocks' hopes for repeating as national champions, as well as the illustrious career of senior forward A'ja Wilson, came to an end.

In the game's first 10 minutes, things fell apart rapidly for South Carolina, who had hoped to pull off what would have been the biggest upset of the tourney. While Staley's squad shot 50 percent in the first quarter, it could not stop the Huskies offense, as UConn early on shot a torrid 5-for-6 from 3-point range and a perfect 7-for-7 at the free throw line — exactly the opposite of the Gamecocks' gameplan going into the game, according to junior guard Doniyah Cliney.

"They just made difficult shots. There's nothing really much you can do about that. (Half the time) we were there contesting, half the time we were not. So we just gotta look back and do better," Cliney said. "It kinda got away from us a little bit."

In the opening four minutes, South Carolina turned the ball over five times, and while it proceeded to tamp down on the giveaways, finishing with just 13, Staley said those early turnovers were crushing.

The second quarter was more competitive, with USC outscoring UConn for much of the period. However, Connecticut guard Crystal Dangerfield simply could not miss from long range, ending the half with a perfect 5-for-5 mark from beyond the arc.





"We didn't do a good job defending the 3-point line," freshman guard Bianca Jackson said. "They made some good shots, some tough shots, but also there were a lot of times when they were open and we weren't where we needed to be."

All the while, USC pounded the ball inside, relying almost entirely on Wilson and redshirt junior forward Alexis Jennings, who combined for 42 of the team's points, and waiting deep into shot clocks to put up shots, trying to slow the pace.

And while South Carolina did shoot 56 percent for the half, UConn shot 90 percent from 3, often driving into the lane and then kicking the ball back out for open looks.

"The open 3s really opened the game up for them," Staley said. "For the longest (time), we were out-rebounding them, but there aren't very many rebounds when we shot 50 percent and they shot 59 percent (for the game)."

Into the third quarter, UConn's shooting cooled slightly, but South Carolina did as well, as Dawn Staley's squad shot just 35 percent from the field. In the fourth, Connecticut eased off the gas and began to circulate in its reserves, as it tied the Gamecocks in the period, 18-18.

UConn finished 12-for-20 from beyond the arc, while South Carolina outscored the Huskies in the paint, 48-40, but was just 1-for-7 from 3.

"That was the ballgame. They shot 3s and we got 2s, and 3s are always over 2s. It's tough. I don't think we got too out of our system, it was just defending the 3-point line," Wilson said.

With a little more than three minutes to play, Wilson checked out of the game for the final time with a final stat line of 27 points and eight rebounds to a warm ovation from the crowd. After hugging her coaches and her teammates, she sat down, buried her face in a towel and cried.

"It was a lot of emotion," Wilson said of the moment. "A lot of happiness, and a lot of sorrow of course, but I just kinda had a quick flashback on the things this team has overcome this season. A lot of people weren't expecting us to be where we are today at all. And for us to be there just goes to show we really had a special team, and I thank each and every one of these girls, and I tried to get the thank yous before the tears started coming, but I can't thank this program, this university and this state enough for all that they've done for me and my family."

Wilson was named to the Albany regional all-tournament team, alongside UConn's Dangerfield, Samuelson and Gabby Williams.

