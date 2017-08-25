Beaufort school’s basketball coach steps down

Beaufort Academy’s long-time boys basketball coach Chip Dinkins is stepping down from his coaching duties for health reasons, the school announced Friday in a news release.
Dinkins’ coaching career at Beaufort Academy, his alma mater, began in 1999. He missed most of the 2016-17 season after suffering a torn aorta, the release said.
His accomplishments include coaching 10 teams that qualified for state playoffs and a 2006 state championship.
“I have a good feeling that he still will be involved in some capacity,” Beaufort Academy athletic director Neal McCarty said in the release. “Chip is a legend around campus...Beaufort Academy is a better place, and basketball is a better program because of Coach Dinkins.”
Beaufort Academy is in the search process of finding a new basketball coach. Applicants can send their resume and references to McCary at nmccarty@beaufortacademy.org or by callign 843-524-3393, extension 240.
