Point Guard College delivers high-energy basketball boot camp for locals

More than 50 kids poured into the field house at Hilton Head Preparatory School for the Point Guard College camp on Tuesday.
With nearly a dozen coaches on hand, youngsters from all around participated in several drills, group challenges and even had moments of meditation.
The students also took part in video sessions that showed some of the most popular NBA athletes and the habits they created to be successful on the hardwood.
Tyler Coston, director of PGC, delivered a powerful message, challenging the athletes to change the way they think.
“Ninety percent of kids focus on things that they cannot control,” said Coston. “You might be worried about the reporter that is at the game or the recruiter in the stands. We want you to stay focused on the game. On a scale of one to 10, most people have the ability to reach a 10 but they settle for a five.”
The high-energy basketball boot camp drew attention from the community, including Haylee Hopman, who attends Hilton Head Prep. Hopman said she appreciated the attention to detail and has already noticed a difference in her game.
“This camp doesn’t take as long to focus on the drill. Some camps take a little bit longer,” said Hopman. “I think it’s really fun and entertaining, and they really help you with your skills. Keeping the ball close to you and not letting it bounce off your foot is the biggest thing I’ve learned.”
The rising eighth-grader, along with her teammates, already have begun discussing how to implement what they learned into the upcoming season.
“We’ve been working on slide screens, and we definitely want to do that during the game,” said Hopman.
HHPS assistant athletic director Liz Nash said aside from showing their energy and love for the game, the staff emphasizes what it takes be successful off the court.
“There is a huge character piece that is equally important,” said Nash. “It is the backbone of their camps, and it motivates kids at all levels to work harder.”
