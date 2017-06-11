Hilton Head Prep, Point Guard College offering basketball camp

Hilton Head Preparatory School is teaming up with Point Guard College to bring an intense basketball camp for athletes in all stages of the game.
Local basketball players will spend four days enhancing their skills on the hardwood with the help of qualified coaches whose mission is to maximize the potential of every player.
The Point Guard College camp, also known as PGC, utilizes the acronym SCHAPE (spirit, communication, hustle, approach, precision and enhance) as the foundation through which everything is done.
Tyler Coston, director of PGC Basketball, complimented Hilton Head Island for its hospitality as well as giving them an opportunity to pour their knowledge of the game into the community.
“We love coming to Hilton Head, and HHPS is a wonderful host,” Coston said. “We are proud to partner with them and grow the game here in this wonderful part of the country. We do 100 camps across the United States, and this is a highlight for us to bring in many of our young leaders and grow the game.”
Liz Nash, assistant athletic director for HHPS, believes the personnel will motivate the campers to take their game to the next level but is more so excited to see the locals participate.
“It is important to bring a camp such as PGC to Hilton Head because it emphasizes much more than just becoming a better basketball player,” said Nash. “The athletes leave with the confidence that they can succeed both on and off the court. Their healthy approach to the game of basketball will certainly benefit our local athletes.”
The camp starts Monday and runs through Thursday.
Comments