Ira Winderman: Never too early to name names with Heat draft

The scouting has been an ongoing process, with the Miami Heat out on campuses just this past week in advance of Tuesday's start of the NBA's annual Chicago combine.
For now, there are plenty of names to chew on, but also several intervening dates that could both muddle and clarify the situation before the June 22 draft, namely the May 16 draft lottery and a pair of early-entry deadlines, first on May 24 to retain collegiate eligibility and then the NBA's official withdrawal deadline on June 12, which mostly pertains to overseas prospects.
Against that backdrop, the Heat stand with a 98.2 percent chance of exiting the lottery with the No. 14 pick, their 41-41 record the best among the teams that failed to advance to the playoffs.
And although it comes off as cliche, Chet Kammerer, the Heat's vice president of player personnel, insists both this coming week and the ensuing draft evaluations, at least from his perspective, will be about selecting the best player available.
"It's most important to pick who you think who is the best player rather than by position," Kammerer said, interrupting his own stream of thought to stress that core tenet. "I know everybody likes to talk that way, but I think it's best to pick who you think is going to be successful at the next level, is whoever you think that is."
So who might that be? While the lottery will better order the teams (including those with position-specific needs), several prospects already have been linked to the Heat's draft range.
–Harry Giles, power forward, Duke: This will be a case study of risk-reward when it comes to concerns about a pair of knee issues for the highly skilled freshman. It is a decision that could ultimately wind up being made in the medical suite, with a skill set that says lottery.
–T.J. Leaf, power forward, UCLA: The thought here is a younger version of the stretch-four role created last season for Luke Babbitt, who is an impending free agent. The question with the freshman is about limited upside, although Goran Dragic said he came away impressed watching in person at UCLA.
–Justin Jackson, forward, North Carolina: Jackson has been all over early draft boards, from the lottery to the 20s. Pat Riley has long shown an affinity for polished players, with Jackson to turn 23 next season. It could come down to how much the mid-range game remains valued.
–Ivan Rabb, power forward, Cal: A year ago Rabb had a shot at a lottery pick but instead returned for a sophomore season of marginal growth. The lack of post offense is the concern due to the lack of a stretch-four offense. But he also checks off several boxes for this stage of the draft.
–Jonathan Isaac, small forward, Florida State: If he gets to the Heat, it likely will be with the type of unexpected fall that previously left the Heat with Caron Butler and Justise Winslow. With the skilled freshman yet to grow into his frame, it becomes a case of projecting the eventual physique.
–Zach Collins, power forward, Gonzaga: The freshman could be the ultimate example of small-sample-size theater, but could prove to be an intriguing complement alongside Hassan Whiteside. Pre-draft workouts could provide the swing vote, depending on how deep into the draft he decides to work.
–OG Anunoby, small forward, Indiana: This is another one of those tricky spots in the draft, after the sophomore underwent season-ending knee surgery in January. Beyond the knee, the question could be fit for the combo forward who can score both inside and outside.
–Luke Kennard, guard, Duke: The type of 3-point-shooting combo guard that could function well alongside Dragic or Dion Waiters, and at a cheaper cost than picking up the 2017-18 guarantee on Wayne Ellington. The Heat this past season showed how much they value shooting.
–Terrence Ferguson, guard, Australia: The raw 19-year-old who bypassed college to play professionally in Australia offers shooting and backcourt athleticism, still growing into his body. A risk-reward type of decision.
–John Collins, power forward, Wake Forest: Although the sophomore has been mentioned in the Heat's range and has a Riley-type motor, there would appear to be too much overlap here with Whiteside to spend a No. 14 pick.
–Frank Ntilikina, point guard, France: It will be interesting to see where the pass-first guard lands in such a point-heavy draft, with the possibility of falling lower than expected. Defends like a Riley player. If he doesn't fall, it is possible North Carolina State point guard Dennis Smith does.
