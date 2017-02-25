Balanced Jazz cruise past Bucks, 109-95

The Milwaukee Bucks' playoff push started with a big thud Friday night at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.
An efficient Utah Jazz team made all the key plays on the way to a 109-95 victory over the Bucks in both teams' return from the All-Star break.
Milwaukee (25-31) had a three-game winning streak snapped despite Giannis Antetokounmpo's 33 points, 12 rebounds and five steals.
Gordon Hayward led a balanced Jazz effort with 29 points and George Hill and Derrick Favors each added 19. Center Rudy Gobert contributed 15 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks, while Dante Exum had 12 points off the bench.
Michael Beasley had 22 points and six rebounds for the Bucks, but he and Antetokounmpo were the only Bucks in double figures.
Beasley kept the Bucks afloat by scoring 16 points in the first half on 7-of-10 shooting.
But the Jazz (36-22) scored 36 points in the first quarter while hitting 12 of 19 field goals.
Utah led at halftime, 59-46, behind Favors' 15 points and Hayward's 12.
Thon Maker picked up his third and fourth fouls early in the third quarter, but he stayed in the game against Jazz center Gobert.
The Bucks tried to make a run in the third quarter behind Antetokounmpo, but 3-pointers by Joe Ingles and Exum kept Utah with a comfortable lead.
Utah led, 87-75, at the end of three quarters.
Hill and Ingles sank 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter as Utah extended its lead to 93-77.
