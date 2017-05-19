4 days after breaking back, NASCAR driver keeps promise to boy with cancer

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:13 A tree knocked down in a Bluffton backyard by Hurricane Matthew is now a child’s paradise Pause 0:43 Can you speak Lowcountry? Locals and tourists attempt these 5 commonly mispronounced words 0:52 Not as easy as 1,2,3: How charter schools get started 0:36 Downed trees, scattered debris at deadly Bluffton crash scene 1:17 Bridge to Fripp Island reopens after accident 2:06 After vehicles scar cemetery, owner pleads with community 2:05 Tonya Jameson held at gunpoint by off-duty cop as she picks up new SUV 0:38 How likely are you to get ticketed for texting while driving in Beaufort County? 1:13 Flaunt Girls perform for Bike Rally crowd 0:38 Vintage Packard pulled from lagoon at Concours Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email NASCAR driver Aric Almirola was determined to keep his promise to Devin on Wednesday by walking him down the runway during the Catwalk for a cause event at Statesville Municipal Airport. Almirola suffered a compression fracture of the vertebra when he was involved in a fiery crash during last weekend's Go Bowling 400 at Kansas Speedway. Jeff Siner The Charlotte Observer

NASCAR driver Aric Almirola was determined to keep his promise to Devin on Wednesday by walking him down the runway during the Catwalk for a cause event at Statesville Municipal Airport. Almirola suffered a compression fracture of the vertebra when he was involved in a fiery crash during last weekend's Go Bowling 400 at Kansas Speedway. Jeff Siner The Charlotte Observer