Bluffton’s Gus Dean recovers from spinout to take 2nd at ARCA race

Bluffton driver Gus Dean worked his way back through the field following an early spinout to finish second in Sunday’s ARCA Racing Series stop in Indiana, earning his first top-five finish of the season and second of his ARCA career.
Dean fell off the lead lap all the way to 17th after contact with another car sent him spinning on Lap 20 of the Kentuckiana Ford Dealers 200 at Salem Speedway. Though he never could get back on the lead lap, the No. 32 Toyota managed to chase down everyone but winner Dalton Sargeant.
“Such an unbelievable day,” Dean told a team liaison. “We had an unfortunate incident early in the race when we got spun and were trapped a lap down. Still, I knew we had a good car. We never got discouraged and it showed.”
It was Dean’s second top-5 finish in 10 ARCA starts and first since joining Win-Tron Racing during the offseason. An accident at Daytona sent him to an early exit, and mechanical failure left him several laps down in Nashville.
“We really needed this as a team,” Dean said. “And we needed this finish for (team sponsor) GREE and their supporters. They’ve stood behind us, no questions asked, after Daytona and Nashville. I can’t wait to get to Talladega this week.”
Talladega is where Dean scored his first career victory a little over a year ago, capturing the General Tire 200 in a video review that followed a late caution with storms rolling in.
