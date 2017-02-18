Daytona deja vu: Gus Dean is taken out in another multi-car wreck

On the plus side, Gus Dean got in 48 more laps at Daytona than he did a year ago. The end result, though, felt all too familiar.
The Bluffton driver was taken out by another multi-car wreck in Saturday’s ARCA Racing Series opener, seeing his afternoon come to an abrupt end 30 laps short of the checkered flag.
“It actually felt like the exact same wreck we had here last year,” said Dean, who arrived at Daytona International Speedway with a new car, new race team and new status as a fulltime driver on the ARCA circuit.
A year ago, Dean had completed just two laps of the Lucas Oil 200 when he found himself in the middle of a nine-car pileup that left his car too damaged to continue. Saturday’s wreck came on Lap 51, but looked almost a carbon copy of the first.
Mark Thompson, running on Dean’s outside, was bumped from behind by Justin Fontaine and began veering to his left. That pushed Dean toward the infield, where his back end got loose and turned him back toward the track.
Dean wound up taking out Caesar Bacarella, spinning around and clipping two more cars on its way back to the bottom before kissing a retaining wall. Despite significant front-end damage to the No.32 Toyota Camry, Dean climbed out of the car and walked off.
“We tried to hang back as late as we could in the race to try to avoid what happened,” said Dean, who was running 11th when the wreck took place. “We were making progress in the bottom lane, and I guess somebody got hit through the tri-oval on the top side. I never really saw it.”
The wreck, involving at least a half-dozen cars, left Dean finishing 32nd. Saturday was his first start under a new full-season deal with Win-Tron Racing, which signed the 22-year-old driver after an audition in last year’s season finale. GREE Cooling Products, meantime, brought its sponsorship across with Dean.
If there’s a silver lining to Dean’s outcome, consider that his next start after last year’s Daytona race wound up in Victory Lane — winning a video review at Talladega when that race finished under caution.
“Hopefully we can come back from it,” Dean said, “and make a good run in future races.”
