Gus Dean’s new car is 10th-fastest in ARCA testing at Daytona

Bluffton’s Gus Dean, preparing for his first full season on the ARCA racing circuit, displayed the 10th-fastest car during a weekend of testing at Daytona International Speedway as he adjusted to a new car and new crew.
Dean turned in a top lap of 186.896 mph during the two-day test, his first time behind the wheel since his move to Win-Tron Racing during the offseason. He’ll drive the No.32 Toyota Camry in the series, with Todd Myers as his crew chief.
“We’re real proud of the car that we brought,” said team owner Kevin Cywinski. “Gus seemed real comfortable in it. I appreciate the guys in the fabrication shop (who) busted their tails to bring us probably one of the best superspeedway cars we’ve had in our fleet.”
Dean made a one-race cameo for Win-Tron Racing at last season’s ARCA finale in Kansas. Though a blown tire led to an early exit, the two sides got back together after the season to hammer out a continued relationship.
GREE Cooling & Heating Products remains Dean’s sponsor, working out a long-term deal before the Bluffton driver had decided on a race team.
“Whenever you bring a new car to the racetrack, you never can be sure what to really expect,” Dean said. “However, the Win-Tron Racing team worked hard throughout the test and I believe we have a car capable of winning.”
Dean was victorious once in his seven ARCA starts last year -- a yellow-flag, weather-shortened win at Talladega that ultimately was decided via video review.
The Daytona test also devoted significant time to trying out potential drafting partners, including new teammate Justin Fontaine.
“Justin did a really good job getting up too speed and getting comfortable in the draft,” Dean said. “We wrestled in the draft and we both posted a good lap. There were a lot of good cars down at the test, and I expect it to be the same when we come back.”
The Lucas Oil Complete Engine Treatment 200 will start the ARCA season on Feb. 19, part of the Speedweeks undercard that culminates with the Daytona 500. Dean will run the full 20-race ARCA schedule, with an eye on possibly moving into the NASCAR pipeline as soon as 2018.
Comments