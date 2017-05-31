Errors prove costly as Pelicans fall short in 14-inning marathon against Down East

Final score

Down East Wood Ducks 4, Myrtle Beach Pelicans 3 (F/14)

Turning point

After a single and sacrifice bunt by the following batter moved Down East designated hitter Jairo Beras in the top half of the 14th inning, a wild pitch by Myrtle Beach reliever Marc Huberman allowed him to advance to third. Mere pitches later, Pelicans shortstop Andruw Monasterio’s throw to home plate sailed wide, allowing a lunging Beras to touch home plate, scoring what proved to be the winning run.

Offensive star

Down East first baseman Josh Altmann was 4-for-5 with a run scored for the Wood Ducks in their win Wednesday night.

Decision takers

Winner: Adam Choplick went three innings for Down East, not allowing a run while yielding only one hit. He struck out four batters.

Loser: Myrtle Beach reliever Marc Huberman wet three innings, giving up one run — which was unearned — on two hits, striking out two Down East batters.

By the numbers

0 Hits by Down East center fielder LeDarious Clark, despite reaching base three times in Wednesday’s game. 4 Errors committed by Down East in Wednesday night’s game. 11 Combined number of pitchers to see time on the bump in Wednesday’s game.

Keeping record

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans are now 28-25 on the season, falling back into third place in the Carolina League’s Southern Division following Carolina’s win over Buies Creek on Wednesday. Down East improves to 21-31.

On deck

The Carolina League foes continue their four-game set Thursday night with a 7:05 p.m. start at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. Ryan Kellogg (1-3, 5.01 ERA) will go to the hill for Myrtle Beach, while Down East will counter with Wes Benjamin (3-4, 5.75 ERA).