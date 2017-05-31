Tebow appears on fan ballot for South Atlantic League All-Star game

Fans can help send Tim Tebow to the South Atlantic League All-Star game.
Tebow is on the fan ballot for the South Atlantic League's Southern Division. The Columbia Fireflies left fielder is going up against Greenville’s Ryan Scott and Augusta’s Jacob Heyward or fans can write-in a candidate. The fan vote is a portion of the deciding factor for determining the all-stars for next month’s game at Spirit Communications Park on June 20. Votes from coaches, front office personnel and media will make up the rest of voting process.
Fan voting ends Thursday at noon.
Tebow has been a fan favorite throughout the SAL this year and has been league’s top draw when playing at home or on the road. He is hitting .210 with three homers and 14 RBI.
Other Fireflies players on the fan ballot include Columbia native Gene Cone, first baseman Dash Winningham, infielder Michael Paez, pitchers Jordan Hunphreys and Merandy Gonzlaez and manager Jose Leger.
