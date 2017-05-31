Columbia Fireflies outfielder Tim Tebow appears on fan ballot for South Atlantic League All-Star game.
Columbia Fireflies outfielder Tim Tebow appears on fan ballot for South Atlantic League All-Star game. Gerry Melendez gmelendez@thestate.com
Columbia Fireflies outfielder Tim Tebow appears on fan ballot for South Atlantic League All-Star game. Gerry Melendez gmelendez@thestate.com

Baseball

May 31, 2017 10:28 AM

Tebow appears on fan ballot for South Atlantic League All-Star game

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

Fans can help send Tim Tebow to the South Atlantic League All-Star game.

Tebow is on the fan ballot for the South Atlantic League's Southern Division. The Columbia Fireflies left fielder is going up against Greenville’s Ryan Scott and Augusta’s Jacob Heyward or fans can write-in a candidate. The fan vote is a portion of the deciding factor for determining the all-stars for next month’s game at Spirit Communications Park on June 20. Votes from coaches, front office personnel and media will make up the rest of voting process.

Fan voting ends Thursday at noon.

Tebow has been a fan favorite throughout the SAL this year and has been league’s top draw when playing at home or on the road. He is hitting .210 with three homers and 14 RBI.

Other Fireflies players on the fan ballot include Columbia native Gene Cone, first baseman Dash Winningham, infielder Michael Paez, pitchers Jordan Hunphreys and Merandy Gonzlaez and manager Jose Leger.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Fireflies players, coaches discuss offensive outburst

Fireflies players, coaches discuss offensive outburst 1:33

Fireflies players, coaches discuss offensive outburst
Road trip: Tim Tebow shares baseball experiences, how he helps younger teammates 3:54

Road trip: Tim Tebow shares baseball experiences, how he helps younger teammates
Tim Tebow belts third homer of the year 0:36

Tim Tebow belts third homer of the year

View More Video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

PGA

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos