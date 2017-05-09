American Legion Beaufort Post 9 Ospreys tryouts set for Saturday

American Legion Beaufort Post 9 is sponsoring junior and senior Ospreys baseball teams, which play their home games at Beaufort High School.
Tryouts for the 2017 Ospreys teams will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Beaufort High School baseball field.
Prospective players may be middle and high school students, be home-schooled or are returning Osprey college freshman.
New players to Legion baseball should bring an original birth certificate to verify their age. Junior team players are ages 13 to 17; seniors are ages 15 to 19.
The Junior Ospreys are coached by Steven Vega and the Senior Ospreys by Dean Adkins.
The first event of the year will be The George Miller American Legion Post 9 Ospreys Alumni Game on June 4, beginning with a cookout about noon and a program honoring Miller and others. The game will begin by 2 p.m., pitting recent and current Osprey team members against alumni. The event at the Beaufort High School baseball field is open to the public.
Post 9’s support of local youth baseball has included presenting Beaufort High with a new flagpole and a new electronic scoreboard for the baseball field.
