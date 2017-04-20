Davis silences Fireflies’ bats in 2-0 Lexington win

Andre Davis knew he had to be aggressive against a good-hitting Columbia lineup.

The Lexington Legends starter was that, and then some, as the left-hander tossed seven scoreless innings and combined with two other relievers on a three-hitter in the 2-0 win against the Fireflies on Thursday at Spirit Communications Park.

“It was just first-pitch strikes and getting ahead of hitters,” Davis said. “We just wanted to attack and throw our game and not fall into a trap where you had to throw fastballs.”

It was Davis’ second straight strong performance. The California native pitched six scoreless innings but got a no-decision against West Virginia on April 15.

Against Columbia, Davis threw 64 of 89 pitches for strikes and struck out eight while allowing three hits to improve to 2-0.

Columbia had one hit after the fifth inning, a single by right fielder Gene Cone.

“Davis threw the ball hard, and all credit to him, but we hit the ball hard and they made the plays,” Columbia manager Jose Leger said. “I’m very happy with how we swung the bat. I know we just got shut out, but there is no concern at all.”

Leger was concerned on some of the calls by the umpires and voiced his frustration before being thrown out with two outs in the ninth inning. The Fireflies struck out 11 times in the game, including a few on questionable third strikes.

Lexington also came up with a couple of big defensive plays, including right fielder Khalil Lee robbing Michael Paez of a possible home run in the fourth inning.

Emmanuel Rivera and Chris Devito had four of Lexington’s five hits and drove in both runs. Rivera had an RBI single to score Devito, who doubled, in the seventh to make it 1-0.

Devito doubled again in the ninth and scored on Rivera’s single to make it 2-0.

Walker Sheller pitched a scoreless ninth to pick up his second save.

Columbia starter Gabriel Llanes pitched well after a shaky outing against Augusta on April 14. Llanes didn’t allow a hit until the fifth inning and surrendered one run on three hits over seven innings.

“I’m happy for Gabriel. He threw the ball extremely well,” Leger said. “He made some adjustments, pounded the zone and his sinker was working.”

The Fireflies played without Tim Tebow, who was given the night off. Tebow is hitting .156 with two homers and nine RBI. Leger said he will be back in the lineup Friday.

Lexington ab r h rbi bb k Lee rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 Cancel 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 Peterson lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 DeVito 1b 4 2 2 0 0 0 Rivera dh 4 0 2 2 0 1 Dini c 4 0 1 0 0 0 Castellano 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 Gasparini cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 Aracena ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 30 2 5 2 1 4

Columbia ab r h rbi bb k Cone lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 Carpio ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 Paez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 Winningham 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 Medina rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 Lindsay cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 Gamache dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 Ramos 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 Sanchez c 3 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 29 0 3 0 0 11

Lexington 000 000 101 — 2 Columbia 000 000 000 — 0

E — Winningham. DP — Lexington 1, Columbia 1. LOB — Lexington 4, Columbia 2. 2B — DeVito 2. SB — Rivera. CS — Aracena.

Lexington IP H R ER BB SO Davis W, 2-0 7 3 0 0 0 8 Tatum 1 0 0 0 0 2 Sheller S, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1

Columbia IP H R ER BB SO Llanes L, 0-2 7 3 1 1 0 3 Huertas 2 2 1 1 1 1