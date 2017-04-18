Fireflies beat Braves in rain-shortened game

Reed Gamache hit a grand slam in the seventh inning, leading the Columbia Fireflies to an 8-3 win over the Rome Braves on Tuesday.
The grand slam by Gamache capped a five-run inning and gave the Fireflies a 6-0 lead after Milton Ramos scored on an error earlier in the inning.
Following the big inning, the Braves cut into the deficit with three runs in the bottom of the frame, including a double by Brett Cumberland that scored Juan Yepez.
Ramos singled three times, scoring two runs for Columbia.
Columbia right-handed pitcher Harol Gonzalez (1-1) picked up a quality start and the win. He allowed three runs on four hits over 6 1/3 innings.
Rome starter Jeremy Walker (0-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after he allowed one run on just three hits over 4 2/3 innings.
Tim Tebow went hitless but scored a run for Columbia. The Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL quarterback was moved up to the No. 5 spot in the Fireflies batting order, but struggled. Tebow went 0-for-3 and saw his batting average drop to .171 on the season.
Former Spring Valley and South Carolina standout Gene Cone had a good game, going 1-for-3 with two walks. Cone scored twice in the win.
The teams will wrap up the series on Wednesday morning. First pitch is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.
Prior to the game, the Fireflies made a roster move. Right-handed pitcher Cam Griffin left the squad after he was transferred to Advanced-A St. Lucie.
To fill the vacancy on the roster, lefty pitcher Joel Huertas was transferred to Columbia from Short Season-A Brooklyn.
Columbia
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Cone rf
3
2
1
0
2
0
Lindsay cf
3
1
1
1
2
1
Carpio 2b
5
0
1
0
0
2
Winningham 1b
4
0
0
1
0
1
Tebow dh
3
1
0
0
1
0
Gamache 3b
4
2
1
4
0
0
Jabs lf
4
0
1
0
0
0
Sanchez c
4
0
0
0
0
1
Ramos ss
4
1
3
1
0
0
TOTALS
34
8
8
7
5
5
Rome
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Seymour lf
3
0
0
0
0
1
Cruz ss
3
0
0
0
0
1
Pache cf
3
0
0
0
0
1
Yepez 3b
3
1
1
0
0
1
Concepcion rf
3
1
1
0
0
0
Cumberland dh
2
1
1
1
0
0
Murphy c
1
0
0
1
1
1
Hoekstra 1b
2
0
0
1
0
0
Josephina 2b
2
0
1
0
0
0
TOTALS
22
3
4
3
1
5
Columbia
010
000
52x
—
8
Rome
000
000
3xx
—
3
E — Cruz (2). 2B — Concepcion, Carpio, Lindsay, Cumberland. HR — Gamache. LOB — Columbia 9, Rome 3. SB — Josephina.
Columbia
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Gonzalez, W 1-1
6 1/3
4
3
3
1
5
Kuhns
2/3
0
0
0
0
0
Rome
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Walker, L 0-1
4 2/3
3
1
0
2
1
Burrows
1 1/3
0
0
0
0
1
Matos
1
4
7
2
3
2
Davidson
2/3
1
0
0
0
1
HBP — Winningham (by Burrows), Cumberland (by Gonzalez) Josephina (by Gonzalez). Umpires — HP: Mark Bass. 1B: Darrell Roberts. T — 2:36. A — 5,073.
