Athletic Club of the Lowcountry meeting set to go a little Bananas

Jared Orton, president of baseball’s Savannah Bananas summer collegiate club, is the featured speaker for Monday night’s monthly meeting of the Athletic Club of the Lowcountry, starting at 7 p.m. at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Bluffton.
The Bananas made their debut last year in the Coastal Plains League, a 16-team summer league for top college talent to continue their development. Not only did the team set attendance records at Historic Grayson Stadium, it captured the league title by winning the final two games of their best-of-3 series with the Peninsula Pilots.
Orton, who came to Savannah after serving as assistant general manager of the Burlington Royals and Gastonia Grizzlies, will discuss the club’s initiatives that helped draw crowds last year and what to expect this season.
Those wishing to attend Monday night’s meeting are asked to register with Judy Berry at 843-705-5223. There is a $5 fee for attendees who are not ACL members.
