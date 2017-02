Spirit Communications Park is nearing completion in time for the Fireflies opening game on April 14. Spirit Communications Park will have a capacity of approximately 9,000 for baseball and 15,000 for concerts. There will be luxury suites, club seats, private areas for large groups and social areas. There is grass berm seating and a play area for families with children. Learn more about the park at http://bit.ly/ColumbiaFirefliesNewPark.