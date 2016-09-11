Dan Driessen to speak Monday night at Athletic Club of the Lowcountry

Dan Driessen, a Hilton Head Island native who was part of two World Series champions with the Cincinnati Reds, is the featured speaker for Monday night’s monthly meeting of the Athletic Club of the Lowcountry, starting at 7 p.m. at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Bluffton.
Driessen played 11 seasons for the Reds, including the “Big Red Machine” years when he was teammates with Pete Rose and Hall of Famers Johnny Bench, Joe Morgan and Tony Perez. He also spent short stints with the Montreal Expos, San Francisco Giants, St. Louis Cardinals and Houston Astros.
Overall, Driessen hit .267 in 15 major-league seasons with 763 runs batted in. He also had a .995 fielding percentage, making him one of the best fielding first basemen in history.
After his playing days, Driessen came back to live on Hilton Head Island and owns an excavating company in the area.
Those wishing to attend Monday night’s meeting are asked to register with Judy Berry at 843-705-5223. There is a $5 fee for attendees who are not ACL members.
