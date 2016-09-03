Hilton Head Island steamrolls Whale Branch

A 1 p.m. Saturday kickoff is a fairly normal thing — for a college football team.
Thanks to Hurricane Hermine, Hilton Head Island and Battery Creek high schools played their game a day later than originally scheduled — and the start time wasn’t the only thing that was slightly off.
Both sides committed plenty of penalties — 21 combined — both had two fumbles lost and both recovered onside kicks. In the end, Hilton Head High dominated, improving to 2-0 on the season with a 48-3 victory.
“We made a lot of errors,” Hilton Head coach B.J. Payne said. “Whether it was being off another day than usual, a day game, whatever it was, but we made some errors that we’ve got to correct — from blocking things to turnovers, things like that. Once we get into playing Bluffton and Beaufort, and in region, we can’t make those mistakes.”
The Seahawks’ defensive line dominated the Dolphins (0-3) at the line of scrimmage and the Hilton Head offense got several long plays from screen passes and throws over the middle.
Junior quarterback Collin Kaiser finished with 312 passing yards and three touchdowns, going 11 of 15 through the air. He connected for scoring strikes of more than 50 yards with Bryce Singleton and P.J. Franklin on routes over the middle in the first half and added a 31-yarder on a deep middle throw to Tyler Hamilton in the third quarter.
John Bell had a pair of touchdown runs, including a 75-yarder in the third quarter. Jonathan Orr was perfect on six extra point kicks field goal attempts of 32 and 43 yards.
Explosive plays were clearly in the favor of Hilton Head High. The Seahawks had 18 plays from scrimmage of 10 or more yards, while Battery Creek had just one — a 28-yard run in the third quarter that ended up in a turnover when the ball carrier fumbled.
So how was the Seahawks’ head coach feeling about his team after this 45-point victory?
“I don’t know,” Payne said. “I can tell you in two weeks. We know that we’ve got some electric skill guys and we think we’re pretty good defensively, and we can run to the ball. But we’ve got to get better. We’ve got to get better across the board in a number of aspects.”
The Dolphins avoided a shutout when Brandon Benke hit a 35-yard field goal with about six minutes remaining.
Gabe Singleton led Battery Creek with 62 rushing yards — all after halftime. The Dolphins were without six players who were suspended after an altercation during their game against Beaufort High the previous week.
The game was originally scheduled to be held at Battery Creek, but Hilton Head High hosted it after officials expected field drainage to be an issue at Battery Creek.
Battery Creek will try for its first win of the season Thursday, hosting Charleston Math & Science. Hilton Head High hosts May River at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
