Bluffton storms past Beaufort

Hunter Eldridge threw three touchdown passes and Jermaine Patterson added a 37-yard scoring scamper Saturday as Bluffton tallied 28 unanswered points on Beaufort, winning a clash of unbeatens with a 35-14 victory.
Patterson also hauled in a 16-yard touchdown from Eldridge during the flurry, while Cam Bent took a kickoff back 94 yards as the Bobcats ran their record to 3-0 on the young season.
Beaufort scored all of its points in the opening quarter as Tim Clark scored on a 2-yard interception return and Omar Cummings plunged over from 1 yard out. That staked the Eagles (2-1) to a 14-7 lead before Bluffton stormed back.
Eldridge finished with 202 yards through the air, also connecting on a 29-yard TD to Tyrese Sandgren and a 27-yarder to Ashby Cribb. Patterson finished with 71 yards on three catches, adding 35 yards rushing on four carries.
Quarterback Jeffrey Smyth led Beaufort with 55 yards rushing while running the read option, as Bluffton largely contained the Eagles' three-headed attack of Wyatt Sherpensky, Omar Cummings and Kyleik Middleton.
Sherpensky ran for 46 yards on nine carries, Middleton had 16 and Cummings finished with 10. Clayton Ruff threw for 118 yards, completing 10 of 18 attempts with an interception.
