Capsule previews of Saturday’s high school matchups

BEAUFORT AT BLUFFTON
KICKOFF: Noon
RECORDS: Beaufort 2-0; Bluffton 2-0.
LAST WEEK: Beaufort blanked Battery Creek 49-0; Bluffton hammered May River 77-3.
LAST YEAR: Bluffton 28, Beaufort 11.
EXTRA POINTS: Bluffton has won three of the past four meetings since the series resumed after a six-year hiatus. ... How balanced is Beaufort's rushing attack? Wyatt Sherpensky has 179 yards through two games, Omar Cummings has 173 and Kyleik Middleton 169. ... Cummings is questionable after a shoulder injury vs. Battery Creek, and the Eagles also will be without four suspended players. ... Jermaine Patterson leads Bluffton in both rushing (125 yards, 4 TDs) and receiving (143 yards, 1 TD). He’s also completed 6 of 8 passing attempts.
WHALE BRANCH AT MAY RIVER
KICKOFF: Noon
RECORDS: Whale Branch 0-1; May River 0-2.
LAST WEEK: Whale Branch fell to Hilton Head 40-8; May River lost to Bluffton 77-3.
LAST YEAR: First meeting.
EXTRA POINTS: The first contest ever played on May River turf brings together two teams that could both use a little positive news. ... Whale Branch is fighting the injury bug after just one game, with coach Jerry Hatcher losing six players in last week's loss to Hilton Head. That includes two of three starting defensive linemen and QB Marion Smalls. ... The Sharks came out of their game much healthier, despite a more lopsided result on the scoreboard. RBs Dion Lollis and Richard Morales should find more operating room.
BATTERY CREEK AT HILTON HEAD
KICKOFF: 1 p.m.
RECORDS: Battery Creek 0-2; Hilton Head 1-0.
LAST WEEK: Battery Creek lost to Beaufort 49-0; Hilton Head defeated Whale Branch 40-8.
LAST YEAR: Hilton Head 55, Battery Creek 14.
EXTRA POINTS: One week after unsuccessfully trying to end a 10-game losing streak vs. Beaufort, the Dolphins face a Hilton Head squad that has won the past eight meetings. ... Nor does it get easier for the short-handed Dolphins, down six players via suspension after a sideline altercation in the fourth quarter vs. Beaufort. ... Bryce Singleton and Sterling White each scored once on the ground and once on pass receptions in Hilton Head's opening victory over Whale Branch. Collin Kaiser tossed three TD passes.
ALLENDALE-FAIRFAX AT RIDGELAND-HARDEEVILLE
KICKOFF: 1:30 p.m.
RECORDS: Allendale-Fairfax 1-1; Ridgeland-Hardeeville 2-0.
LAST WEEK: Allendale-Fairfax lost to Wade Hampton 13-6; Ridgeland-Hardeeville beat Estill 22-12.
LAST YEAR: First meeting.
EXTRA POINTS: Though officially the first meeting in the series, Allendale-Fairfax took on both Ridgeland and Hardeeville as recently as 2011 before the schools merged. The Tigers won both meetings that year. ... RB Richard Garvin has been the focal point of the Allendale-Fairfax offense, rushing for 285 yards and three TDs over the first two games. ... Davontay Dopson scored the Jaguars' final two TDs in last week's victory – an 8-yard run and 5-yard interception return. The Jaguars already have matched last year's win total.
Comments