Beaufort, Battery Creek sanctioned following football scuffle

One day after 10 Battery Creek and Beaufort High football players were suspended for their role in a sideline skirmish last week, the South Carolina High School League came down with further sanctions on the schools.
Each program was placed Thursday on one year of restrictive probation, which prohibits the Dolphins and Eagles from participating in a preseason jamboree next summer. Both schools also were fined $500, but teams remain eligible for any playoff competition.
The move followed Wednesday’s punishment that keeps six Battery Creek players and four from Beaufort on the sideline for this week’s games, now moved to Saturday with Hurricane Hermine set to drench the Lowcountry on Friday.
Beaufort travels to Bluffton for a Saturday showdown of 2-0 schools, while Battery Creek is home against Hilton Head. Two Dolphins were handed two-game suspensions, forcing them to sit out next Thursday’s contest as well.
Last Friday’s scuffle took place on the Beaufort sideline at the end of a fourth-quarter kickoff return in the Eagles’ 49-0 victory. Two Battery Creek players were ejected in the immediate aftermath, along with one Beaufort player.
Federal privacy laws prohibit officials from identifying which players were suspended.
