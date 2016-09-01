High School Football

September 1, 2016 8:55 AM

Bluffton up to 4th in Class 3A poll

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Bluffton’s 77-3 drubbing of May River helped the Bobcats move up two positions to fourth in the newest S.C. Prep Media Football Poll.

Photos: May River High at Bluffton High football

Dillon, a winner in 38 of its past 39 games, sits atop the Class 3A rankings. Fairfield Central and Newberry are next before Bluffton (2-0), which moved past Strom Thurmond and Woodruff from last week.

Beaufort (2-0) received votes in Class 4A balloting and Ridgeland-Hardeeville (2-0) in Class 3A, though neither garnered enough to crack the top 10.

Related content

High School Football

Comments

Videos

May River High at Bluffton High football

View more video

Sports Videos