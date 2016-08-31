10 players suspended in wake of Battery Creek-Beaufort football scuffle

Six Battery Creek football players were handed game suspensions Wednesday – two receiving two-game bans – while Beaufort lost four players for their roles in a scuffle during the second half of last Friday's contest.
The suspensions were handed down by the South Carolina High School League, which reviews all incidents involving player ejections, and disclosed by Beaufort County School District.
Federal privacy laws forbid identification of which players were suspended.
The penalties stem from a skirmish on the sideline at the end of a kickoff return following Beaufort's final touchdown in a 49-0 victory. Two Battery Creek players were ejected in the immediate aftermath, along with one Eagles player.
